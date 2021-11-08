A medical worker takes a sample as people queue to be tested in the snow in Heilongjiang. Photo: Xinhua A medical worker takes a sample as people queue to be tested in the snow in Heilongjiang. Photo: Xinhua
China records 65 local Covid-19 cases as northern regions work to halt virus

  • 20 provinces and regions have reported cases in the current outbreak, but four have gone a week without new infections
  • Video of Gansu residents queuing in snow for outdoor coronavirus tests sparks further debate about country’s ‘zero Covid’ policy

Linda Lew
Updated: 3:11pm, 8 Nov, 2021

