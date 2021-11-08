A deadly forest fire in Sichuan province in March last year. Photo: Handout via Reuters
China staring at deadly floods, heatwaves and pestilence as climate change hits home, study finds
- Climate change, the deadly impact of which is rising across China, poses bigger global public health threat than Covid-19, warns The Lancet Public Health report
- A holistic, ambitious approach from world’s No 1 polluter could help prevent millions of deaths and economic loss from extreme weather, say authors
Topic | Climate change
