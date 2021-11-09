People queue for Covid-19 testing in northwest China, but a leading scientist has said determining antibody levels should be the priority. Photo: Xinhua
Zero chance for China’s zero-Covid aim now virus has adapted, Sars expert says
- ‘No chance if we set a goal to eliminate all Covid-19 cases’, because virus has foothold and ‘will stay with us for the long term’, Guan Yi says
- Country should find out population’s antibody level after vaccination and how long it lasts, not obsess about testing to identify cases, he argues
