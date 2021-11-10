Masks and other medical products have often ended up in the oceans. Photo: Shutterstock
Covid-19 ‘has created 8.4 million tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste’
- Waste from hospitals, PPE, testing and related shopping worsens ‘already out-of-control global plastic waste problem’, scientists say
- Asia is the biggest source of plastic waste reaching the environment, with a proportion exceeding its share of infections, study finds
Topic | China science
Masks and other medical products have often ended up in the oceans. Photo: Shutterstock