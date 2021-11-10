Renowned Chinese computer scientist Andrew Yao Chi-chih has been recognised with the Kyoto Prize in advanced technology, an international award of Japanese origin. Photo: Weibo
Esteemed Chinese computer scientist awarded Kyoto Prize for work playing ‘a vital role in modern society’
- Andrew Yao Chi-chih awarded for contributions to computer science and its influence on issues such as secure computing and big data processing
- Yao said past 40 years had seen many advances in MPC theory and in hardware and algorithms, with implications for fintech, data training and drug discovery
Topic | China science
