The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE
The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Shanghai marathon off as China’s Covid-19 outbreak passes 1,000 cases

  • City postpones race after marathons were also called off in Wuhan, Shijiazhuang and Beijing
  • But country’s daily case tally is lowest in two weeks and restrictions on movement are lifted in 90 areas in Erenhot, Inner Mongolia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:14pm, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE
The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE