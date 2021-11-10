The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai marathon off as China’s Covid-19 outbreak passes 1,000 cases
- City postpones race after marathons were also called off in Wuhan, Shijiazhuang and Beijing
- But country’s daily case tally is lowest in two weeks and restrictions on movement are lifted in 90 areas in Erenhot, Inner Mongolia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The country has imposed restrictions and held mass testing since the outbreak emerged in mid-October. Photo: EPA-EFE