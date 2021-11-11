The researchers used archaeological and genetic evidence as well as linguistic analysis. Photo: Handout
Study says Japanese, Korean and Turkish languages all emerged from common ancestor in northeast China
- International study concludes that the Transeurasian, or Altaic, language family emerged from farmers in the West Liao valley and spread across Asia
- The link between the five groups in the family has been hotly contested, but researchers say there is archaeological and genetic evidence to support the theory
