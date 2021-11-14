While China has reduced forest loss within its borders, it has a role in global deforestation. Photo: Xinhua While China has reduced forest loss within its borders, it has a role in global deforestation. Photo: Xinhua
China signs up to combat forest destruction, but critics say it’s not enough

  • China is among more than 100 countries that have committed to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030
  • But its supply chains fund production of ‘forest-risk’ commodities like palm oil and beef cattle – and that’s a big part of the problem

Cat Wang
Updated: 10:00am, 14 Nov, 2021

