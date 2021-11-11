Beijing residents line up to receive booster shots against Covid-19 at a vaccination site, on November 10. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Beijing seals off mall and housing compounds over virus outbreak
- Six new cases found in Beijing’s central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian on Thursday morning, all close contacts of recent infections in Jilin province
- Tens of thousands of residents barred from leaving and undergoing mass testing
