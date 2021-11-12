Adams Chi looks at photos of his parents. Chi and other families who lost loved ones to outbreaks in Taiwan are angry that their government did not prepare enough. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: families seeking compensation say Taiwan Covid-19 deaths could have been avoided
- 12 families seek an apology and US$2.1 million, saying the government was underprepared, despite a year and a half of pandemic experience elsewhere
- Because of Taiwan’s previous success, many doctors did not have any experience in treating Covid-19 patients, says medical professor
