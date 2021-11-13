22:01

Are aliens among us? Michio Kaku on UFOs and China-US space race | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo

US physicist Michio Kaku eyes the future of space travel, China’s ambitions and the need for a new treaty

  • In Talking Post, futurist Kaku predicts a democratisation of space travel when mum-and-dad tourists take off
  • But without new laws to catch up with the rapidly advancing technology, ‘any competition between the great powers is dangerous, inherently’, he says

Holly Chik
Updated: 10:15am, 13 Nov, 2021

