Are aliens among us? Michio Kaku on UFOs and China-US space race | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo
US physicist Michio Kaku eyes the future of space travel, China’s ambitions and the need for a new treaty
- In Talking Post, futurist Kaku predicts a democratisation of space travel when mum-and-dad tourists take off
- But without new laws to catch up with the rapidly advancing technology, ‘any competition between the great powers is dangerous, inherently’, he says
Topic | Talking Post with Yonden Lhatoo
