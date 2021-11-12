People line up for nucleic acid testing in the snow at a testing site in Jinpu new area in Dalian. Photo: Reuters People line up for nucleic acid testing in the snow at a testing site in Jinpu new area in Dalian. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

China sees new spike in Covid-19 cases as northeastern city of Dalian becomes centre of national outbreak

  • The port city has recorded more than 200 cases in less than two weeks as a result of the Delta variant
  • Dalian reported 52 local symptomatic cases on Friday as cases in other parts of the country dwindle

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Lau
Updated: 5:34pm, 12 Nov, 2021

