People line up for nucleic acid testing in the snow at a testing site in Jinpu new area in Dalian. Photo: Reuters
China sees new spike in Covid-19 cases as northeastern city of Dalian becomes centre of national outbreak
- The port city has recorded more than 200 cases in less than two weeks as a result of the Delta variant
- Dalian reported 52 local symptomatic cases on Friday as cases in other parts of the country dwindle
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
