China has made quantum technology a top priority, particularly for applications such as computing, ultra-secure communication networks and precision measurement. Photo: Shutterstock China has made quantum technology a top priority, particularly for applications such as computing, ultra-secure communication networks and precision measurement. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese team’s classical computing tackles the ‘impossible’ to challenge Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’

  • Chinese Academy of Sciences team says it has developed an algorithm to perform a task ‘thought to be impossible for classical computations’
  • Researchers say the 1 million uncorrelated samples from their method have a greater fidelity than that of the Google quantum computer

Topic |   China science
Holly Chik

Updated: 3:00am, 13 Nov, 2021

