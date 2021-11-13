China has made quantum technology a top priority, particularly for applications such as computing, ultra-secure communication networks and precision measurement. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese team’s classical computing tackles the ‘impossible’ to challenge Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’
- Chinese Academy of Sciences team says it has developed an algorithm to perform a task ‘thought to be impossible for classical computations’
- Researchers say the 1 million uncorrelated samples from their method have a greater fidelity than that of the Google quantum computer
Topic | China science
China has made quantum technology a top priority, particularly for applications such as computing, ultra-secure communication networks and precision measurement. Photo: Shutterstock