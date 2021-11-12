Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout
Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s top disease expert lays down conditions for post-pandemic normal

  • Limits on fatality rate and transmissions are key, Zhong Nanshan says, but first there must be herd immunity, effective drugs and no let-ups in epidemic control
  • Virologist in Hong Kong voices doubts about the feasibility of that plan of action, whether for the city or mainland China

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack LauZhuang Pinghui
Jack Lau and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:50pm, 12 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout
Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE