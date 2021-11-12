Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: China’s top disease expert lays down conditions for post-pandemic normal
- Limits on fatality rate and transmissions are key, Zhong Nanshan says, but first there must be herd immunity, effective drugs and no let-ups in epidemic control
- Virologist in Hong Kong voices doubts about the feasibility of that plan of action, whether for the city or mainland China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Zhong Nanshan speaks to reporters in Guangzhou in June. Photo: Handout