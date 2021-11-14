The Chinese government and internet companies have long employed an army of human censors to monitor social media content. Photo: Shutterstock The Chinese government and internet companies have long employed an army of human censors to monitor social media content. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chinese government and internet companies have long employed an army of human censors to monitor social media content. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

China’s internet police losing man-versus-machine duel on social media

  • Hordes of bot accounts using clever dodging tactics are causing burnout among human censors, police investigative paper finds
  • Authorities may respond by raising a counter-army of automated accounts or even an AI-driven public opinion leader

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 4:30pm, 14 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government and internet companies have long employed an army of human censors to monitor social media content. Photo: Shutterstock The Chinese government and internet companies have long employed an army of human censors to monitor social media content. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chinese government and internet companies have long employed an army of human censors to monitor social media content. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE