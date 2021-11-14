People line up at a makeshift testing site near a locked down residential compound following local cases of the coronavirus in Chengdu. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Coronavirus in China: tolerance wanes for Chengdu’s track and test regime
- People in the Sichuan capital find the local authority’s stringent measures to contain the latest Covid-19 outbreak harder to endure
- Experts from West China College of Public Health publish an open letter urgently calling for protection of privacy and minimal disruption to daily lives
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
