China /  Science

Where is the exit from China’s zero tolerance on Covid-19?

  • The country has kept the disease at bay with tough restrictions but outbreaks are becoming more frequent and containment may not be sustainable
  • Other nations are looking for their own ways to coexist with the pathogen and make sure that their health systems are not stretched to breaking point

Topic |   China's border reopening
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:41am, 15 Nov, 2021

China has kept the coronavirus in check with a combination of mass testing, lockdowns, vaccinations and travel restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
