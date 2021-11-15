Locals queue up for Covid-19 nucleic acid testing in Dalian, Liaoning province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China fights biggest Delta outbreak as Covid-19 cases grow in northeastern city of Dalian
- Port city of 7.5 million people detecting an average of about 24 new local cases a day, the highest in the country
- At least 21 provinces, regions and municipalities affected in most widespread Delta outbreak to hit China
Locals queue up for Covid-19 nucleic acid testing in Dalian, Liaoning province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images