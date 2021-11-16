Students queue up to be tested for Covid-19 in Ruili. Photo: Xinhua Students queue up to be tested for Covid-19 in Ruili. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese city bordering Myanmar to start monthly mass Covid-19 testing

  • Ruili will test some people who are deemed a higher risk weekly or fortnightly in bid to catch infections early, Yunnan province says
  • The city of 280,000 residents says it has conducted 3.7 million Covid-19 tests since October 1, as regions commit further to zero-Covid policy

Holly Chik
Updated: 12:39pm, 16 Nov, 2021

