China’s Sichuan-Tibet rail project at full steam – with fans and ice as machines melt, workers wilt

  • Boiling heat from the Earth’s crust forces engineers to cool things down to continue the most challenging railway construction in history
  • 70 tunnels, including one over 40km long, will navigate some of the world’s most remote and hostile terrain

Updated: 2:30pm, 17 Nov, 2021

