A train runs through the Gobi Desert and Qilian mountains in northwest China’s Gansu province. Photo: Handout
A train runs through the Gobi Desert and Qilian mountains in northwest China’s Gansu province. Photo: Handout
China /  Science

Why China’s longest high-speed railway is slowing down

  • The 1,776km Urumqi-Lanzhou line runs through the Gobi Desert, where severe sandstorms may be causing drag and damage to trains, a study finds
  • Creative engineering to tackle the problem won’t come cheap, but money is just one of many considerations, a railway scientist in Beijing points out

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:30am, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A train runs through the Gobi Desert and Qilian mountains in northwest China’s Gansu province. Photo: Handout
A train runs through the Gobi Desert and Qilian mountains in northwest China’s Gansu province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE