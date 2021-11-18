The DXP-604 experimental treatment is based on a single neutralising antibody identified from the plasma of 60 recovering Covid-19 patients. Photo: Shutterstock
New Chinese Covid-19 antibody treatment shows promise, as China races to find a cure

  • Experimental neutralising antibody treatment able to tackle all variants shown to reduce viral loads and symptoms for 14 Beijing patients
  • The therapy fights mutations with a single antibody, which will help cut production costs by one third, an official newspaper reported

Updated: 7:55pm, 18 Nov, 2021

The DXP-604 experimental treatment is based on a single neutralising antibody identified from the plasma of 60 recovering Covid-19 patients. Photo: Shutterstock
