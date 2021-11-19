The moon will cross into the earth’s shadow on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
The moon will cross into the earth’s shadow on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Explainer |
The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is happening on Friday. Here’s where to watch it

  • People in many parts of the world will be able to see the moon turn blood-red as it crosses into the earth’s shadow for more than 3 hours
  • Large parts of the world, including North America, Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong should be able to witness this rare celestial phenomenon

Topic |   China science
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 11:49am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The moon will cross into the earth’s shadow on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
The moon will cross into the earth’s shadow on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE