The moon will cross into the earth’s shadow on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Explainer |
The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century is happening on Friday. Here’s where to watch it
- People in many parts of the world will be able to see the moon turn blood-red as it crosses into the earth’s shadow for more than 3 hours
- Large parts of the world, including North America, Australia, mainland China and Hong Kong should be able to witness this rare celestial phenomenon
Topic | China science
