The team behind the New Generation Sunway exascale supercomputer has won a top international prize for high-performance computing. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Sunway exascale supercomputer team wins top prize for closing Google’s quantum supremacy gap
- Scientists recognised for completing task on a classical computer in roughly the same time as a quantum device
- Claim of absolute advantage of quantum computing technology, ‘no longer holds up’, lead researcher says
Topic | China science
