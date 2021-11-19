A scientist says his analysis of cases flagged by hospitals and reported in medical journals, alongside media reports, suggests most early symptomatic cases were linked to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus origin: scientist says there is ‘strong evidence’ pointing to Wuhan market
- Evolutionary biologist’s analysis of the earliest cases of Covid-19 in China suggests the first known patient was a seafood vendor
- He says the data indicates that early patients were specifically connected to a section of the market selling raccoon dogs
