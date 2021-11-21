Temperatures could drop below freezing in much of the country. Photo: AP
Much of China braced for freezing weather as temperatures set to plunge to minus 10 Celsius

  • Siberian winds set to sweep across large parts of the country while gale force winds are expected to hit the eastern seaboard
  • Around two thirds of the country could experience freezing temperatures and heavy snows are expected in parts of the north

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 7:34pm, 21 Nov, 2021

