The report said more needed to be done on equitable vaccination, including creating better systems for vaccine development, production and distribution. Photo: AFP
The report said more needed to be done on equitable vaccination, including creating better systems for vaccine development, production and distribution. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: former heads of pandemic review panel warn ‘the world is losing time’

  • Six months after report on Covid-19 response, members of independent body evaluate progress on the reforms they called for
  • They say it has not been ‘fast or cohesive enough to bring this pandemic to an end across the globe in the near term, or to prevent another’

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 12:00am, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The report said more needed to be done on equitable vaccination, including creating better systems for vaccine development, production and distribution. Photo: AFP
The report said more needed to be done on equitable vaccination, including creating better systems for vaccine development, production and distribution. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE