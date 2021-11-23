The report said more needed to be done on equitable vaccination, including creating better systems for vaccine development, production and distribution. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: former heads of pandemic review panel warn ‘the world is losing time’
- Six months after report on Covid-19 response, members of independent body evaluate progress on the reforms they called for
- They say it has not been ‘fast or cohesive enough to bring this pandemic to an end across the globe in the near term, or to prevent another’
Topic | Coronavirus China
The report said more needed to be done on equitable vaccination, including creating better systems for vaccine development, production and distribution. Photo: AFP