The Chinese researchers found evidence of extensive volcanic activity in today’s southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. Photo: Zhang Hua
China /  Science

Ancient mass extinction driven by China volcanoes, study finds

  • Evidence suggests the ‘Great Dying’ of 250 million years ago began with a ‘volcanic winter’ followed by a longer period of global warming
  • Research team says findings serve as reminder of the possible effects of today’s climate change

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Nov, 2021

