Covid-19 patients rest in wards at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, in February 2020. Many of those who suffered only mild cases are now reporting breathing difficulties and other symptoms. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wuhan long Covid study gives rare insight into pandemic’s lingering effects in China
- Many patients found to suffer sleep issues, shortness of breath, fatigue and joint pain almost a year after infection, despite never having serious symptoms
- Persistent symptoms in recovered Covid-19 patients have become a global public health concern
Coronavirus pandemic
