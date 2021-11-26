Liangzhu was destroyed 4,300 years ago and its ruins are now a Unesco World Heritage Site in Zhejiang province, eastern China. Photo: Getty Images
Liangzhu was destroyed 4,300 years ago and its ruins are now a Unesco World Heritage Site in Zhejiang province, eastern China. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Science

Why did the ancient Chinese civilisation of Liangzhu collapse? Scientists point to climate change

  • Severe flooding resulting from huge monsoon rains destroyed the city and forced its inhabitants to flee, researchers say
  • They looked to cave stalagmites for clues on the climatic conditions, to find out why the advanced culture came to an abrupt end

Topic |   Climate change
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:30pm, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Liangzhu was destroyed 4,300 years ago and its ruins are now a Unesco World Heritage Site in Zhejiang province, eastern China. Photo: Getty Images
Liangzhu was destroyed 4,300 years ago and its ruins are now a Unesco World Heritage Site in Zhejiang province, eastern China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE