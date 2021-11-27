People line up to get on an Air France flight to Paris from Johannesburg on Friday as the WHO labels Omicron a variant of concern. Photo: AP
World scrambles to contain Omicron coronavirus variant
- Variant’s high number of spike protein mutations is unprecedented and troubling, health experts say
- Vaccine manufacturers reassess jabs to determine effectiveness against new strain
