The US has repeatedly criticised China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. Photo: AP
Omicron variant: in slap at China, US praises South Africa’s detection of new Covid strain
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken says South Africa’s transparency in sharing information about Omicron variant should serve as model for the world
- US has repeatedly criticised China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The US has repeatedly criticised China as not being forthcoming on the origins of the coronavirus, which was first detected in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan before spreading around the world. Photo: AP