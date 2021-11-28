Shoppers wait in line to enter a store at an outdoor shopping center in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Shoppers wait in line to enter a store at an outdoor shopping center in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Omicron response: China to wait, see and keep up tough zero-Covid rules, experts say

  • Close watch to be kept on new coronavirus variant but it’s too early to make conclusions, Zhong Nanshan says
  • The country already has strict border controls in place as part of its ongoing zero-Covid policy

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers wait in line to enter a store at an outdoor shopping center in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Shoppers wait in line to enter a store at an outdoor shopping center in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE