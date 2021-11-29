An electron microscope image of the original Covid-19 coronavirus (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Photo: NIH via AFP
Omicron coronavirus variant has more than double the mutations of Delta, Italian lab image shows
- Image created by researchers in Rome shows 43 spike protein mutations for the newest variant, compared to 18 for Delta
- While heavy mutation is confirmed, transmissibility and severity of illness caused remain to be seen
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
