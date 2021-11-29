The World Health Organization has cautioned countries against imposing travel bans on southern African nations in response to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. Photo: AFP
WHO pulls together international experts to understand Covid-19 Omicron variant

  • World health body blames vaccine inequity for emergence of Omicron and warns against global travel bans
  • Still unclear whether latest strain of new coronavirus is more infectious or causes more severe disease than previous mutations

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:59am, 29 Nov, 2021

