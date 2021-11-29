Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac says it will be able to quickly develop a vaccine to target the Covid-19 Omicron variant if required. Photo: AP
China’s Sinovac ready to produce targeted Omicron vaccine ‘if necessary’
- Vaccines supplier says mass production ‘not an issue’ if scientists determine changes needed to deal with world’s latest variant
- Other manufacturers confirm they too are studying what changes if any they may need to make to boost effectiveness of their shots against Omicron
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac says it will be able to quickly develop a vaccine to target the Covid-19 Omicron variant if required. Photo: AP