A resident in Manzhouli, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, receives a nucleic acid test on November 29, 2021. China is on alert for signs of the newly discovered Omicron variant, which an expert says is likely to enter the country. Photo: XInhua
Omicron likely to enter China but expert confident zero-Covid strategy will block transmission
- Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention, says mainstream Covid-19 tests will detect variant
- Workers in contact with countries with outbreaks, or in hotels and airports associated with imported cases, should be subject to strict protocols, says Xu
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
