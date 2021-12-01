Epidemic prevention and control staff stand guard at an entrance to a residential neighbourhood under lockdown in Beijing in early October. Photo: EPA-EFE
China reaped big health benefits from early Covid-19 lockdowns, researchers say
- Roughly 347,000 non-coronavirus deaths might have been prevented in 7 months, more than half from cardiovascular diseases, study finds
- Contributing factors include better air quality, and less traffic and occupational stress
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Epidemic prevention and control staff stand guard at an entrance to a residential neighbourhood under lockdown in Beijing in early October. Photo: EPA-EFE