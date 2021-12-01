On November 28, 2021, residents queue to take nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China reports 91 local Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly a month
- Border city Manzhouli has banned residents from leaving town after Inner Mongolia autonomous region reported 132 local symptomatic cases over November 28-30
- By November 30, mainland China had confirmed 98,824 symptomatic cases, including both local cases and imported from abroad
Topic | Coronavirus China
On November 28, 2021, residents queue to take nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo: AFP