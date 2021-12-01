On November 28, 2021, residents queue to take nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo: AFP
On November 28, 2021, residents queue to take nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China reports 91 local Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly a month

  • Border city Manzhouli has banned residents from leaving town after Inner Mongolia autonomous region reported 132 local symptomatic cases over November 28-30
  • By November 30, mainland China had confirmed 98,824 symptomatic cases, including both local cases and imported from abroad

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:45pm, 1 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
On November 28, 2021, residents queue to take nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo: AFP
On November 28, 2021, residents queue to take nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Manzhouli in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE