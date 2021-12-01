China’s largest oil refiner Sinopec has started work on the country’s largest solar-powered green hydrogen plant. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Sinopec banks on green hydrogen with Xinjiang solar-powered plant

  • The country’s largest oil refiner says it has started building the world’s largest facility of its kind, with production to start in 2023
  • The US$470 million project is expected to have an annual output capacity of more than 10,000 tonnes

Echo Xie
Updated: 3:32pm, 1 Dec, 2021

China’s largest oil refiner Sinopec has started work on the country’s largest solar-powered green hydrogen plant. Photo: EPA-EFE
