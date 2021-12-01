WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there is still a long road ahead but the decision shows common ground can be found. Photo: TNS
WHO chief calls decision to move forward with pandemic treaty ‘cause for hope’
- Member states agreed to set up intergovernmental body to negotiate and draft treaty or other pact during special session
- First meeting of the new body is to be held by March 2022, with an outcome to be submitted two years later
Topic | World Health Organization
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says there is still a long road ahead but the decision shows common ground can be found. Photo: TNS