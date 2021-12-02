African countries have struggled to secure enough vaccines for their populations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Scientists call on world to help Africa with Covid-19 vaccines in wake of Omicron variant
- South African medical specialists say vaccine equity and reducing the stigma around HIV will help curb future variants
- So far only 7 per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, prompting calls for rich countries to do more to redress the imbalance
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
African countries have struggled to secure enough vaccines for their populations. Photo: EPA-EFE