African countries have struggled to secure enough vaccines for their populations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Scientists call on world to help Africa with Covid-19 vaccines in wake of Omicron variant

  • South African medical specialists say vaccine equity and reducing the stigma around HIV will help curb future variants
  • So far only 7 per cent of Africa’s population has been vaccinated, prompting calls for rich countries to do more to redress the imbalance

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik

Updated: 12:51am, 2 Dec, 2021

