Officials direct residents during mass testing in Manzhouli, which is in the midst of an outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China defends zero-Covid strategy, says speed vital to stopping spread

  • National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei vows to stick with the country’s approach, underlining importance of ‘golden first 24 hours’
  • The country can now contain outbreaks in two weeks, he says

Jack Lau
Updated: 5:31pm, 2 Dec, 2021

