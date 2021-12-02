Officials direct residents during mass testing in Manzhouli, which is in the midst of an outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China defends zero-Covid strategy, says speed vital to stopping spread
- National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei vows to stick with the country’s approach, underlining importance of ‘golden first 24 hours’
- The country can now contain outbreaks in two weeks, he says
Topic | Coronavirus China
Officials direct residents during mass testing in Manzhouli, which is in the midst of an outbreak. Photo: Reuters