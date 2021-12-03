A health worker speaks with a driver at a mobile testing site in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday. The country reported the new coronavirus variant to the WHO on November 24. Photo: Bloomberg
Omicron has ‘substantial’ ability to evade natural immunity, South African researchers say
- Early analysis on the new variant suggests it carries a higher risk of reinfection than other strains
- But the scientists say urgent questions remain on vaccine-induced immunity and disease severity
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
