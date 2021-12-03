Health workers stand guard outside a residental area under lockdown in Manzhouli. Photo: AFP
Health workers stand guard outside a residental area under lockdown in Manzhouli. Photo: AFP
China

Covid-19 testing daily as China fights latest epicentre on Russia border

  • City of Manzhouli reports most of the country’s infections for a fifth successive day and begins sixth round of mass daily testing
  • Harbin, in the northeast, and Yunnan, in the southwest, account for most of the other new symptomatic cases, while Beijing has one new case

Jack Lau
Updated: 8:03pm, 3 Dec, 2021

