Tens of thousands of people attend an event in Tiananmen Square marking the Communist Party’s centenary on July 1. There was a downpour soon after the two-hour ceremony ended. Photo: Kyodo
China ‘modified’ the weather as Communist Party marked centenary in Beijing
- Cloud-seeding operation was launched over suburban and surrounding areas hours before the tightly choreographed event
- Artificial rain reduced PM2.5 pollutants by more than two-thirds and improved air quality, Tsinghua University researchers say
Topic | China science
