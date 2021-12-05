Scientists said AI helped double the efficiency of the weapon. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese researchers turn to artificial intelligence to build futuristic weapons
- Scientists say they have used the technology to build a pistol-sized coilgun that is the smallest and most powerful of its kind
- The Chinese military already uses AI to build powerful weapons such as railguns, that can fire projectiles over a range of hundreds of kilometres
Topic | Artificial intelligence
