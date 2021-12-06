More than 200 cane toads have been found in Nantou county, Taiwan so far. Photo: AFP
In Taiwan, officials and environmentalists are scrambling to stop a cane toad invasion

  • Unexpected discovery in community vegetable garden in the foothills of the central mountain range sparks immediate hunt for the invasive species
  • Conservationists believe people started breeding the amphibians – seen as a symbol of wealth and good luck – after imports were banned in 2016

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:51pm, 6 Dec, 2021

