More than 200 cane toads have been found in Nantou county, Taiwan so far. Photo: AFP
In Taiwan, officials and environmentalists are scrambling to stop a cane toad invasion
- Unexpected discovery in community vegetable garden in the foothills of the central mountain range sparks immediate hunt for the invasive species
- Conservationists believe people started breeding the amphibians – seen as a symbol of wealth and good luck – after imports were banned in 2016
