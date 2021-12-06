The mission crew controlling the Chinese lunar rover, Yutu 2, has discovered a “mystery hut”, a cube-shaped object on the far side of the moon. Photo: Weibo
China’s lunar rover Yutu 2 is on a mission to investigate mystery object on far side of the moon
- Mission team notices ‘mystery hut’ while examining series of images taken by the rover, according to Chinese space media outlet
- Ye Peijian, the chief designer of the country’s first moon probe says a Chinese manned landing on the moon is ‘entirely possible’ by 2030
