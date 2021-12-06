Chinese people accept strict pandemic control restrictions to benefit the greater good, a government adviser has said. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

‘Living with Covid-19’ not an option for China, government adviser says

  • Head of government’s panel of experts warns of ‘major epidemic, a major public health, social as well as political problem’ if China drops zero-Covid strategy
  • Liang Wannian acknowledges ‘fatigue’ and ‘discontent’ but says Chinese people’s altruism is the No 1 reason the country has contained outbreaks

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:06pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
